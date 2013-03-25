Knott’s Berry Farm- Search For the Easter Beagle Contest

Allie Mac Kay was live from Knott’s Berry Farm to preview their spring celebration. Among the many festivities planned, guests can try to spot the ‘Easter Beagle’ and win various prizes.

This spring break, Knott’s Berry Farm makes it even easier to have fun with Knott’s Berry Bloom. From March 23rd through April 7th, the entire park will be “spring-i-fied” in a big way. With exciting new activities and attractions like Search For The Easter Beagle, where kids can win fun prizes; sculptures in The Towering Topiary Tasting Garden; a musical and interactive Peanuts Party in The Park, Boardwalk Board Games, 3-D artwork show, and more. For a different kind of fun this spring break, come out to Knott’s Berry Bloom, where fun is always in bloom.

