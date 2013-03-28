605 Freeway Chain-Reaction Crash Kills 2

WHITTIER, Calif. (KTLA) — Traffic was snarled on the southbound 605 Freeway in Whitter early Thursday after a chain-reaction crash that left two people dead.

I t all began around 2:30 a.m. with a single-vehicle accident near Whittier Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A young woman lost control of her vehicle and crashed into the center divider. She got out of her car and walked off the freeway.

But as the disabled car sat in the carpool lane, it was hit by multiple vehicles.

Within about 10 minutes, there were three additional crashes.

A fifth car tried to avoid the other vehicles and overturned on the off-ramp, the CHP said.

Two solo drivers were killed, a 60-year-old man and a 67-year-old man, authorities said. Their names have not been released.

“Once we arrived on scene, we determined that several collisions had occurred minutes apart in this area,” said CHP Sgt. Joe Zizi.

“It appears that one vehicle became disabled. Several others struck it. Unfortunately, we have two people deceased in two separate vehicles here,” he said.

All southbound lanes were closed for several hours, and traffic was being taken off at Beverly Boulevard.

The carpool lane and the three left lanes were opened by 5:30 a.m. The far right lane and the off-ramp were opened a short time later.