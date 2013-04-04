California Wildlife Center- Baby Season

Allie was live at the Los Angeles area’s premier wildlife medical care and rehabilitation facility, California Wildlife Center. The CWC recognizes this time of the year as baby season, with new patients ranging from baby skunks to baby birds.

The California Wildlife Center strives to ensure that each animal receives the highest level of rescue and medical care for release back to their wild, free-ranging state. Since 1998, CWC has experienced a steady increase in animal patients, caring for more than 25,000 wild animals, many whose injuries were caused by the impacts of their urbanized environments. A long term goal of the center is to promote protection of wild habitats and the environment through education, training and partnerships with the communities it serves. Twice a year, CWC invites the public to tour its facilities and learn about how to coexist with wildlife. Their next public Open House event will be held on Sunday, April 14th from 12p – 4p. Since their spring Open House generally coincides with the beginning of our busy baby season there will be plenty of baby birds and mammals on site, as well as adult animals needing care and treatment.

CWC’s Spring Open House

Sunday, April 14

Noon- 4pm

26026 Piuma Road

Calabasas, CA