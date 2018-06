Here’s what I mentioned this morning:

PC Sales are down – IDC says Microsoft Windows 8 might be to blame. Apparently consumers are hesitant to adopt the major re-design and want to know where their Start key went.

The IRS doesn’t think it needs permission to read your emails, at least according to one of their handbooks from 2009

Move over Tom Cruise: Big time software coders are going Hollywood. They are getting agents to help them negotiate their salary and perks.