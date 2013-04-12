Jay-Z and Beyonce visited Cuba which has the United States Government up in arms. Jay-Z released a song about their vacation.
Jay-Z and Beyonce Show How They “Run the World”
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
