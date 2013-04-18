Sex Assault Complaint Filed by Occidental Students — Jim Nash Reports

Posted 7:23 PM, April 18, 2013, by and , Updated at 04:44AM, April 19, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

EAGLE ROCK, Calif. (KTLA) — “Two months ago I was raped,” says Rachel Greenstein, Occidental graduate.

She’s one of 35 occidental college female students who have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Eagle Rock private college.

They claim that it’s a hostile environment for women, that men accused of rape are protected and that the college does not accurately report sexual crimes on campus.

“My heart has been broken over and over,” said Prof. Carolyn Heldman, Occidental College Politics Chair.

A college spokesman declined to provide an official to comment on the lawsuit, but did give a written response, which says in part:

“We take this issue exceptionally seriously…  We have updated our sexual misconduct policy and procedure… trained more faculty, staff and students in how to respond effectively to reports of sexual assault…”

“We readily admit that Occidental has more work to do,” the statement also says.

On campus, most students didn’t want to talk about charges that rapists are being shielded by college officials.

A campus spokesman said Occidental has hired two former sex crime prosecutors to review current policies and practices.

–Jim Nash, KTLA News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s