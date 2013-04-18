Sex Assault Complaint Filed by Occidental Students — Jim Nash Reports

EAGLE ROCK, Calif. (KTLA) — “Two months ago I was raped,” says Rachel Greenstein, Occidental graduate.

She’s one of 35 occidental college female students who have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Eagle Rock private college.

They claim that it’s a hostile environment for women, that men accused of rape are protected and that the college does not accurately report sexual crimes on campus.

“My heart has been broken over and over,” said Prof. Carolyn Heldman, Occidental College Politics Chair.

A college spokesman declined to provide an official to comment on the lawsuit, but did give a written response, which says in part:

“We take this issue exceptionally seriously… We have updated our sexual misconduct policy and procedure… trained more faculty, staff and students in how to respond effectively to reports of sexual assault…”

“We readily admit that Occidental has more work to do,” the statement also says.

On campus, most students didn’t want to talk about charges that rapists are being shielded by college officials.

A campus spokesman said Occidental has hired two former sex crime prosecutors to review current policies and practices.

–Jim Nash, KTLA News