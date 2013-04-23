Gayle Anderson was live in Pasadena with the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD),which is offering residents living within its four county jurisdiction, the chance to exchange their old, working, gas lawn mower and purchase a cordless, rechargeable, electric lawn mower at a greatly reduced price.
AQMD Lawn Mower Exchange – Who Qualifies?
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Trump Blasts Iran Deal as ‘Insane’ and ‘Ridiculous’ as Macron Looks on
-
Top Bitcoin Exchange Bithumb Reports More Than $30 Million in Cryptocurrencies Stolen
-
Memorial Day at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills
-
Out-of-Control Truck Hits Multiple Parked Vehicles in Granada Hills
-
Bakersfield Rep. Kevin McCarthy, Mike Pence to Attend Malibu Fundraiser This Month
-
-
President Trump Says June 12th Summit With North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Is Back on
-
Macron Opens Door to New Iran Deal in Talks With Trump
-
Melania Trump Takes the Spotlight in 1st State Dinner at the White House
-
Lawful Permanent Residents in SoCal Among Those Being Arrested in ICE Sweeps
-
Sacramento Teen Gets Final Ride in Batmobile After Losing Battle With Leukemia
-
-
‘I Meant He’s Dumb’: Rudy Giuliani Attempts to Clarify Remarks About Former Vice President Joe Biden
-
Venice High Students Honor Parkland Victims, Register to Vote During Walkout Against Gun Violence
-
Professor in Nigeria Fired After He Is Caught on Tape Demanding Sex in Exchange for Better Grades