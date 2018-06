UPLAND, Calif. (KTLA) — An elderly woman is hospitalized in serious condition Friday after crashing her car into a tree.

The accident happened at 7th and Euclid in Upland.

Officials said the woman’s car first hit at least three other moving vehicles, before slamming into the tree.

She was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center with severe injuries.

No one else was hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.