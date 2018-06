LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KTLA) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robber dubbed the “Gone Plaid Bandit.”

The most recent heist linked to the robber occurred Saturday, April 27 at a U.S. Bank in Larchmont.

According to the FBI, the suspect enters a bank, presents a demand note and states, “This is a robbery, this is not a f***ing joke, I have a gun.”

Mary Beth McDade reports.