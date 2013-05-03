Flames Burn Close to Homes in Newbury Park – Jennifer Gould Reports

Posted 10:24 AM, May 3, 2013, by and
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Residents in Newbury Park may be back at home, but they are in no way out of the path of danger.

The so-called Springs Fire in Ventura County has burned at least 10,000 acres and is just 10 percent contained, fire officials said Friday.

It has damaged 15 homes, five commercial properties and 15 outbuildings, according to Cal Fire.

Some 4,000 residences were threatened, the agency said, and hundreds of people have had to evacuate ahead of the fast-moving flames.

The blaze was reported around 6:45 a.m. Thursday just west of the southbound 101 near Camarillo Springs Road.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s