Chief Beck Reassigns Three Top Deputies in LAPD Shake-Up

By Joel Rubin, Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck has reassigned three of his deputies, including the head of the department’s internal affairs division, in a shake-up the chief said is meant to usher in “fresh perspectives.”

The most notable of the moves will see Deputy Chief Mark Perez, who has run internal affairs for several years and oversaw a dramatic shift in how the department handles discipline, be replaced by another deputy chief, Debra McCarthy.

McCarthy, 52, currently commands the department’s West Bureau, which includes police stations in Venice, West L.A. and Hollywood. Deputy Chief Terry Hara, 55, will take over McCarthy’s post and Perez, 56, will fill the vacancy left by Hara as the head of human resources and training.

For more go to the Los Angeles Times.