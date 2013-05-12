KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Mother’s Day Forecast

Posted 11:16 AM, May 12, 2013, by and
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Sunny and hot today especially in the Valleys and Inland Empire where temps will top out in the upper 90s and some spots will even reach 100 degrees. Along the coast, afternoon highs will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s. Drink plenty of water and don’t forget the sunscreen! HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY to all the mom’s out there!

