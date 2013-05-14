Valencia Neighborhood Defaced with Hate Graffiti

VALENCIA, Calif. (KTLA) — Police were searching for clues after an upscale Valencia neighborhood was defaced with hate graffiti over the weekend.

Vandals hit the Tesoro Del Valle neighborhood in Valencia.

Vandals spray-painted racist slogans and swastikas on the recreation center, sidewalks and clubhouse buildings of the Tesoro Del Valle subdivision.

There were at least 20 acts of vandalism in the neighborhood on Sunday night, detectives said.

Police were handling the crime as an act of felony vandalism and a hate incident.

No estimate was given on the total cost of the damages.

