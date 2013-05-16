Man Pleads Not Guilty in Palms Pipe Bomb Case

DEL AIRE, Calif. (KTLA) — A man charged with storing multiple pipe bombs in a Palms apartment pleaded not guilty Thursday to possessing bomb-making materials.

Robert Wilson was arrested around 10 p.m. Tuesday after Los Angeles police officers allegedly discovered a loaded weapon and an explosive device in his car during a routine traffic stop.

That prompted police to search the Wilson’s apartment.

Authorities said he cooperated fully with the search.

The apartment was “cluttered” and a least a dozen pipe bombs were found inside, police said.

Wilson was charged with seven felony counts. If convicted, he faces up to nine years, four months in state prison.

Investigators described Wilson as a “lone wolf” who was intrigued by explosives, and said the incident did not appear to be terrorism-related.

Several apartment buildings in the area were evacuated, as well as local businesses.