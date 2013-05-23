YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KTLA) — Nearly 200 Vietnam prisoners of war, plus their families, gathered at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library Thursday for what was expected to be their largest reunion in years.
Vietnam Vets Gather for Reunion at Nixon Library – Chip Yost Reports
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
