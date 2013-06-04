Possible World-Record Shark Caught Off SoCal

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KTLA) — A group of fishermen may have broken a world record with a huge shark caught off the coast of Huntington Beach.
A fisherman named Jason Johnston, from Mesquite, Texas, chartered a boat out of Huntington Beach on Monday.
His group hooked a massive shortfin mako shark about 15 miles offshore.
The shark was 11 feet long, 8 feet in girth and more than 1,300 pounds, according to the fishermen’s estimates.
It took more than two hours and a quarter-mile of line to reel in the shark, according to Johnston.
The shark was being taken to a weigh yard in Gardena to be certified by a weigh master.
It was expected to be donated to a research organization for study.
As they waited for news on their possible world record, the fishermen planned to head out again on Tuesday for another adventure.
Elelio
kill for the adventure and personal ego? for a record? there should be a punishment for that. there will be one day. for now, we have to live with these idiots.
defy_convention
hopefully they'll end up in the water with one of their targets and we'll get a look at some Darwin action LOL
kmiles88
I bet you have a stroller for your dog and a leash for your kid…
kmiles88
You are the idiot!
newssick
What a waste
JoEri8165
Why?? – Sharks are a vital part of the oceans ecosystem. Shark populations already on a dangerously steep decline.
dvdepo69
Why does the administrator delete my honest and true comments?
dvdepo69
What a sham!
dvdepo69
100 million killed every year for NO reason other then to just do it!
d1005
What a beautiful Creature. How sad these men killed it.
kmiles88
Yeah a beautiful creature that will eat you! Dummy!
d1005
Well, i love you too. Cheers!
pvsims76
Lame
pvsims76
Deleted by the administrator? Do you all want us to say, YIPPEEE?!?!?!
pvsims76
HORRIBLE!!! SHAME ON KTLA
pvsims76
I hope the boat tips over on Tuesday
esco
It is a World Record, the record for lamest fishermen ever.
They each should be handed a fork and make them eat every last bite..
kmiles88
We do eat it…it's so yummy!
lacofortwenty
Sickos. Leave the sharks the hell alone.
notinmycountry0
why delete comments
notinmycountry0
really
notinmycountry0
a$$hats
Acousticdoug
Bunch of hippies. At least they donate the meat. They control fish, as in they fish in a way that they preserve the ecosystem. I hope y'all choke on your tofu nuggets
blond_diver
Hope you get the benefits of all of us who have respect for our environment
catsagogo
This beautiful creature belonged in the ocean. Shame, shame. No one will be happy till there are none left.
ROCKNRADIO99
I thought this was illegal!? Aren't sharks protected? This is a sad story.
defy_convention
Sadly, ignorance ISN'T illegal…it seems to be epidemic with the particular demographic these fishermen represent.
blond_diver
…and this was done for a video to run on a sports channel….shows the real worth of reality TV.
defy_convention
these morons are PROUD to have killed a threatened shark…seriously?
kmiles88
Yep…it's so awesome!
denyser
my comment was deleted why????
defy_convention
yeah this comment system is ridiculous…almost as dumb as the guys who killed that mako
denyser
Morons! attract the shark, kill the shark all in the name of a world record…..Sad
kmiles88
You people who think the fishermen are dumb, are in fact the dumb ones! These guys are awesome! Way to go Matt,Corey & Jason!
d1005
Aww, shut up!
kmiles88
Ohhh so original…
d1005
Thanks. I thought so, too.