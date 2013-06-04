Possible World-Record Shark Caught Off SoCal

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KTLA) — A group of fishermen may have broken a world record with a huge shark caught off the coast of Huntington Beach.

A fisherman named Jason Johnston, from Mesquite, Texas, chartered a boat out of Huntington Beach on Monday.

His group hooked a massive shortfin mako shark about 15 miles offshore.

The shark was 11 feet long, 8 feet in girth and more than 1,300 pounds, according to the fishermen’s estimates.

It took more than two hours and a quarter-mile of line to reel in the shark, according to Johnston.

The shark was being taken to a weigh yard in Gardena to be certified by a weigh master.

It was expected to be donated to a research organization for study.

As they waited for news on their possible world record, the fishermen planned to head out again on Tuesday for another adventure.