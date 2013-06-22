REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KTLA) Investigators were looking for a person of interest on Saturday in the fatal shooting of a man at the intersection of Lilienthal and Ralston lanes.
Police Looking for Person of Interest in Fatal Redondo Beach Shooting – Jim Nash Reports
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
