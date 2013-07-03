LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — A man who was driving a recreational vehicle sheared a power pole and crashed into an apartment building late Tuesday, authorities said.
RV Crashes Into Apartment Building – Lynette Romero Reports
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
15 West L.A. Residents Decontaminated After Possible Exposure to Asbestos: LAFD
-
At Least 5 Injured in Germany Apartment Building Explosion, Fire
-
Glendale Apartment Building Rocked by Natural Gas Explosion
-
More Than 800 West Hollywood Buildings at Risk of Collapsing in a Big Quake
-
LAPD Releases Images of Suspects in Studio City Burglary Spree
-
-
Authorities Clear Smoking Hermosa Beach Apartment Building
-
3 Injured, Several More Displaced Following Apartment Fire in North Hollywood
-
Judges Rules Night-to-Night Rentals at Venice Apartment Building Didn’t Break City Law After L.A. City Attorney Files Lawsuit
-
At Least 1 Dead After Fire Engulfs Sao Paulo Building
-
East Hollywood Strip Mall Hit by Fire for Second Time
-
-
3 Injured, 30 Displaced After Blaze Breaks Out in San Pedro Apartment Building
-
4 Injured in Possible Gas Explosion at Torrance Apartment Complex: Fire Officials
-
At Least 1 Dead, 3 Others Fall Ill From Possible Carbon Monoxide Poisoning in Koreatown Apartment Building: LAFD