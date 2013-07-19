Fallen Firefighters Fundraiser – The Fork Foundation

Posted 2:38 PM, July 19, 2013, by and
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Gayle Anderson was live in Pasadena with the Fork Foundation, who with the cooperation of the Pasadena Fire Department, City of Pasadena, Los Angeles Firefighters and the Pasadena Foothills magazine are collecting donations for the families of the Prescott, AZ hotshot fire team at Fork Plaza TODAY (July 19th) from 7 AM to 5 PM and Saturday, July 20th, from 8 AM to 4 PM. Gayle tells us how to share donations.

