San Diego Official Ends Effort to Revive Prop. 8

San Diego County Clerk Ernie Dronenburg said he was withdrawing his legal bid to resurrect Proposition 8, the 2008 ballot measure that banned same-sex marriage, because it duplicated efforts by the sponsors of the marriage ban.

Dronenburg said in a press release Friday that he decided to withdraw so the California Supreme Court could reach a speedy decision in the challenge by ProtectMarriage, the sponsors of Proposition 8. ProtectMarriage has argued that state officials had no right to order county clerks to marry same-sex couples.

Dronenberg’s legal action sparked criticisim from gays and liberals and failed to attract support from other county clerks.

Gay marriage resumed in California in June after the Supreme Court ruled that ProtectMarriage had no right to defend Proposition 8 in the place of state officials, who refused. The decision left in place a 2010 ruling by a federal judge that the measure was unconstitutional.

