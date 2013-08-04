Terminally-Ill Teen Rocks Out With Ex-Pantera Frontman

Posted 4:08 PM, August 4, 2013, by and , Updated at 07:21PM, August 4, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Peyton Arens, a 13-year-old boy who has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, had a singular request: he wanted to rock out with his heavy metal idol, former Pantera frontman Phil Anselmo.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation made it happen on July 31, when Arens joined the rock legend and his new band, Phil H. Anselmo & The Illegals, onstage in Tulsa, Okla.

Arens, who has rhabdomyosarcoma, a cancer that forms in the soft tissues, showed off his guitar-playing chops in a rendition of Pantera’s signature song “Walk.”

“He’s a really great player and an awesome kid,” Anselmo said in an Instagram post.

Read more about Arens’s condition on his website, prayingforpeyton.com.

1 Comment