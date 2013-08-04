Terminally-Ill Teen Rocks Out With Ex-Pantera Frontman

Peyton Arens, a 13-year-old boy who has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, had a singular request: he wanted to rock out with his heavy metal idol, former Pantera frontman Phil Anselmo.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation made it happen on July 31, when Arens joined the rock legend and his new band, Phil H. Anselmo & The Illegals, onstage in Tulsa, Okla.

Arens, who has rhabdomyosarcoma, a cancer that forms in the soft tissues, showed off his guitar-playing chops in a rendition of Pantera’s signature song “Walk.”

“He’s a really great player and an awesome kid,” Anselmo said in an Instagram post.

Read more about Arens’s condition on his website, prayingforpeyton.com.