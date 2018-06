SAN DIEGO (KTLA) — An state-wide Amber Alert was expanded to Ore. and Wash. on Wednesday for suspected kidnapper James Lee DiMaggio and his blue Nissan Versa.

“The suspect is now believed to be possibly traveling to Canada,” according to the Wash. alert.

The Amber Alert was expanded after a car matching description was spotted on U.S. 395 near the Calif. town of Alturas near the Ore. border.