Silver Fire Grows to 18K Acres; Dozens of Homes Burned — Chip Yost Reports

Firefighters on Friday continued to battle a wind-fueled brush fire near Banning, which has forced thousands to evacuate and destroyed dozens of homes.
The so-called Silver Fire had burned 18,000 acres and was 40 percent contained as of Friday evening.
Read more: https://ktla.com/2013/08/09/silver-fire-grows-to-14k-acres-thousands-evacuated/#ixzz2bWqjHdSm
Firefighters on Friday continued to battle a wind-fueled brush fire near Banning, which has forced thousands to evacuate and destroyed dozens of homes.
1 Comment