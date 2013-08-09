Silver Fire Grows to 18K Acres; Dozens of Homes Burned — Chip Yost Reports

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Firefighters on Friday continued to battle a wind-fueled brush fire near Banning, which has forced thousands to evacuate and destroyed dozens of homes.

The so-called Silver Fire had burned 18,000 acres and was 40 percent contained as of Friday evening.

