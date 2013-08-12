‘Modern-day Slave Owner’ Sentenced for Human Trafficking in O.C.

A 29-year-old Los Angeles man was sentenced to five years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender for life after pleading guilty to a host of sex and human-trafficking crimes.

Berneal Holman Jr. was sentenced last week after pleading guilty in Orange County to human-trafficking a minor, pimping a minor and conspiracy to commit human-trafficking of a minor, among other crimes.

A co-defendant, 26-year-old Whitney Latiss Jones, of Los Angeles, is also charged with conspiracy to commit human-trafficking of a minor, human-trafficking of a minor and pimping a minor.

She faces up to 16 years in prison if convicted, partly because of previous offenses, and is scheduled for trial in October.

