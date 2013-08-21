Ticketless Garage System Makes Parking Simple

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

There’s a brand new way to park at the mall. Instead of fumbling with paper parking tickets, you can use your phone at the entrance and exit. I went to The Grove, a popular outdoor mall in Los Angles, to check out a high tech parking system called FlashPark. Filed in: News, Technology Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

