There’s a brand new way to park at the mall. Instead of fumbling with paper parking tickets, you can use your phone at the entrance and exit. I went to The Grove, a popular outdoor mall in Los Angles, to check out a high tech parking system called FlashPark.
Ticketless Garage System Makes Parking Simple
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
1 Comment
Evelyn
Cannot find FlashPark app.