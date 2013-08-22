Hot, Humid Weather …

Posted 7:48 PM, August 22, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Moisture from the tropics will move north into southeastern California leading to scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday through Monday. Any thunderstorms that develop can produce brief heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds.

