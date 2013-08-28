Obama, Marchers Honor King 50 Years After ‘Dream’ Speech

Posted 1:34 PM, August 28, 2013, by and , Updated at 01:47PM, August 28, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON – President Obama tried to reassemble a “coalition of conscience” to take up his economic agenda for the middle class on Wednesday as he honored Martin Luther King Jr. and the marchers who fought for civil rights 50 years ago.

Obama March on Washington

President Obama speaks at anniversary of the March on Washington.

“In the face of impossible odds, people who love their country can change it,” Obama said.

The president spoke at a ceremony commemorating the anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, the 1963 protest that became the most iconic moment of the civil rights movement. Obama, the first African American president, spoke from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, where King described his dream of racial equality as many black Americans still struggled to vote.

Obama’s remarks capped several days of events in Washington observing  the anniversary. Thousands marched Saturday  on the National Mall to call attention to current civil rights causes:  gay and lesbian rights, voting rights and gun laws. The commemoration Wednesday was a more solemn and polished affair. Speakers included former Presidents Clinton and Carter, Oprah Winfrey and Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), the only living speaker from the 1963 march.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments