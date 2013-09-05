The underwater search for a missing Orange County teen continued Thursday at Castaic Lake, a day after a burning male body was found not far from the site where the teen’s overturned SUV had been discovered a few days before.
Search for Missing OC Teen Continues at Castaic Lake – Sara Welch Reports
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Associate of Missing Australian Teen Sought After Unidentified Body Found Stuffed in Barrel
-
Up to 192 People Believed Drowned as Tourist Ferry Sinks in Indonesia
-
16-Year-Old Arrested After Allegedly Threatening to Kill Teacher in Lake Arrowhead
-
Search Suspended for Missing Man After Unoccupied Boat Washes Ashore Near Newport Beach
-
Florida Teens Who Taunted Drowning Man, Filmed His Death Won’t Face Charges: State Attorney’s Office
-
-
Prosecutors Drop Charges Against L.A. County Jail Guard Accused of Allowing Man to Be Beaten by Other Inmates
-
After Body Washes Ashore, Crews Search Mendocino County Coast for Children Missing After Crash
-
Rescuers Search for Teenage Soccer Team Believed to Be Trapped in Cave in Thailand
-
Water Conditions Delay Search for Siblings Believed Dead After Family’s SUV Plunged Off NorCal Cliff
-
3 Found Dead in Vehicle Parked in Burbank Likely Victims of Crime in Riverside County; 2 ID’d as Bakersfield Men
-
-
Personal Items Belonging to Missing Valencia Family Found in Swollen NorCal River Amid Search for Bodies
-
7 Teens Injured, 4 Critically, After Car Launches Off Utah Road and Lands in Tree
-
2 Injured in Avalanche, Missing Snowboarder Found Dead at Tahoe-Area Ski Resort as Winter Storm Slams California