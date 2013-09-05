Search for Missing OC Teen Continues at Castaic Lake – Sara Welch Reports

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The underwater search for a missing Orange County teen continued Thursday at Castaic Lake, a day after a burning male body was found not far from the site where the teen’s overturned SUV had been discovered a few days before. Filed in: News Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

