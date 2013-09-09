Man Arrested in Death of Woman Found Under Newport Beach Bridge

A 40-year-old Santa Ana man was in custody in the shooting death of new mother whose body was found under a bridge in Newport Beach on Labor Day, authorities announced Monday.
Nancy Renee Hammour, 28, was discovered by a passerby lying face down under the Bay Bridge, near the intersection of East Coast Highway and Bayside Drive, according to the Newport Beach Police Department.
Jaime Prieto Rocha was arrested on Friday in connection with Hammour’s death.
He was being held in lieu of $1-million bail, according to a statement from Newport Beach police.
Court records show Hammour had a previous arrests for prostitution and substance abuse issues, according to the Daily Pilot.
Family members told KTLA the mother of two was trying to turn her life around and regain custody of her 4-month-old son.
Hammour also had a 10-year-old boy.
The Santa Ana woman was the second homicide victim found in Newport Beach this year.
The first, Tina Hoang, was found face-down on the sand in West Newport in March.
Hoang was also a new mother and faced prostitution charges.
Anyone with information was urged to call police at 1-800-550-NBPD.
7 comments
grammadee
What a sad commentary for our world if young mothers have no other recourse than prostitution to support themselves and their babies.
Just_be_saying
There are lots of alternatives. That is just what she decided to do.
esco
Absolutely, yet these alternatives are structured and require an effort to exist in. Some people just reject these programs. Addicts, homeless, and prostitutes alike. It's like the old say!ng goes, "you can lead a horse to water but you can't make it drink".
2BLBJJ
And their habit…
dailydebacle
You gotta wonder what makes a sc.u.mbag like this think he can get away with murder. Must be dumb.e.r than he looks. And that's sayin' somethi.n.g!
sweet_lovee
so what lead to this individual , she was prostitut!ng ?
2BLBJJ
Execute and deport.