Gayle Anderson was live in Downtown Los Angeles to celebrate the creativity and artistry of television costume design at the 7th Annual Outstanding Art of Television Costume Design exhibit at FIDM Museum & Galleries. FIDM Fashion Expert Nick Verreos shows us some of the costumes from this year’s Emmy nominees.
Emmy Nominated Costumes & More
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, March 10th, 2018
-
Church of Scientology Launches New Network Airing on DirectTV, Streaming Devices
-
Florida Men — 1 Disguised in Bull Costume – Allegedly Tried to Burn Down Ex-Boyfriend’s Home With Spaghetti Sauce
-
Anthony Bourdain’s Book ‘Kitchen Confidential’ Shoots to No. 1 Spot on Amazon in Wake of His Death
-
Steven Bochco, Innovative Producer Behind ‘L.A. Law,’ ‘NYPD Blue,’ Dies at 74
-
-
Transient Charged in Connection With Vandalism That Injured Actress Jaime King’s Son
-
Actress Jaime King’s 4-Year-Old Son Struck by Glass after Car Attacked in Beverly Hills: Police
-
Man Accused of Vandalism in Beverly Hills Incident That Left Actress Jaime King’s Son Injured Faces New Charges
-
Actor Fred Savage Accused of Harassment and Assault on Set of ‘The Grinder’
-
LAPD Investigating Disappearance of Iron Man Suit Used in Marvel Film
-
-
Anthony Bourdain, Renowned Chef and TV Host, Dead at 61 in Suicide
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, April 29th, 2018
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, May 12th, 2018