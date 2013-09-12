Emmy Nominated Costumes & More

Gayle Anderson was live in Downtown Los Angeles to celebrate the creativity and artistry of television costume design at the 7th Annual Outstanding Art of Television Costume Design exhibit at FIDM Museum & Galleries. FIDM Fashion Expert Nick Verreos shows us some of the costumes from this year’s Emmy nominees.

