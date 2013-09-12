Gayle Anderson was live in Downtown Los Angeles to celebrate the creativity and artistry of television costume design at the 7th Annual Outstanding Art of Television Costume Design exhibit at FIDM Museum & Galleries. She shows us some of the costumes from Game of Thrones.
Emmy Nominated Costumes-Games of Thrones & More
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
