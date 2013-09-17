Crews Raise Costa Concordia Cruise Ship to Upright Position

Posted 11:51 AM, September 17, 2013, by and , Updated at 11:26AM, September 18, 2013
Twenty months after it capsized off the Italian coast in a disaster that killed 32 people, the Costa Concordia cruise ship emerged from the Mediterranean on Monday thanks to a painstaking $800-million salvage effort.

concordia

Costa Concordia in Giglio, Italy in February 2012 (credit: flickr/European Commission DG ECHO)

Fifty-six giant pulleys slowly heaved the half-submerged vessel back to an upright position in a 19-hour operation that went into the early hours of Tuesday, revealing a section of hull darkened by rust and algae during months underwater.

“The rotation has finished its course, we are at zero degrees, the ship is resting on the platforms,” said Italy’s civil protection chief, Franco Gabrielli, at a 4 a.m. news conference on Giglio island, where he was applauded and cheered by residents.

“It could not have gone better than this,” said Franco Porcellacchia, an engineer working on the salvage for ship owner Costa Cruises. “It was a perfect operation.”

