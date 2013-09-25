Ex-Boxer Charged With Murder in 1987 Death of His Manager

A former professional boxer has been arrested in San Fernando on suspicion of killing his manager in 1987 after DNA evidence brought new leads in a cold case, authorities said.

Exum Speight, 50, was taken into custody Wednesday morning by members of an FBI and LAPD task force that seeks fugitives.

He was charged with one count of murder in the killing of Douglas Stumler, who died at his apartment in West Los Angeles on March 29, 1987, according to an LAPD news release.

Stumler, who was a Los Angeles County Housing Authority employee, was also working as a boxing manager and handling Speight, authorities said.

Cold case detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department screened the evidence for new leads under a federal grant that supports the use of DNA analysis. DNA evidence played a key role in the arrest, police said.

Exum Speight fought Wladimir Klitschko, the current heavyweight champion of the world, in 1996, the LAPD release noted.

Speight is set to be arraigned Thursday at the Airport Superior Court.