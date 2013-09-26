Creator of Anti-Muslim Film Released From Custody

The man behind the anti-Islam film “Innocence of Muslims” that sparked rioting around the world was released from federal custody Thursday, according to a Reuters report.
Nakoula Basseley Nakoula, 56, has been in a residential re-entry facility, or a halfway house, in Southern California since being released from prison in May, according to CNN.
Nakoula was arrested in September 2012 after a trailer for the controversial film was uploaded to YouTube and caused widespread outrage.
His incarceration wasn’t directly related to the movie, but his role in the film’s production violated the terms of his probation for a 2010 bank fraud violation, CNN reported.
The film portrays the Prophet Mohammed as a womanizer, ruthless killer and child molester.
Nakoula insisted his film is not against Islam, but against terrorism, CNN reported.
5 comments
Herewego12
He went to jail for the truth?
Shazbot2013
We're still on that lie about "sparked riot!ng around the world"?
The film was terrible. No one took it seriously and this guy was seen as a joke.
Yes, he tried to offend muslims, but all he did was show how bad he is at mak!ng movies.
Although, he was really good at help!ng the current administration cover up what really happened in Benghazi.
Rogue1
The only thi n g the film sparked was a hysterical search for a convenient fall-guy to cover up gross criminal negligence at the highest level.
malclave
At least the media is able to stay true to its lies.
Caroline
HIS FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION AND SPEECH VIOLATED