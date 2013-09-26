Creator of Anti-Muslim Film Released From Custody

Posted 5:30 PM, September 26, 2013, by and , Updated at 07:40PM, September 26, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The man behind the anti-Islam film “Innocence of Muslims” that sparked rioting around the world was released from federal custody Thursday, according to a Reuters report.

Nakoula Nakoula

File photo: Nakoula Basseley Nakoula is escorted by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies on Sept. 15, 2012. (credit: LA Times)

Nakoula Basseley Nakoula, 56, has been in a residential re-entry facility, or a halfway house, in Southern California since being released from prison in May, according to CNN.

Nakoula was arrested in September 2012 after a trailer for the controversial film was uploaded to YouTube and caused widespread outrage.

His incarceration wasn’t directly related to the movie, but his role in the film’s production violated the terms of his probation for a 2010 bank fraud violation, CNN reported.

The film portrays the Prophet Mohammed as a womanizer, ruthless killer and child molester.

Nakoula insisted his film is not against Islam, but against terrorism, CNN reported.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

5 comments