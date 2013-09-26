Creator of Anti-Muslim Film Released From Custody

The man behind the anti-Islam film “Innocence of Muslims” that sparked rioting around the world was released from federal custody Thursday, according to a Reuters report.

Nakoula Basseley Nakoula, 56, has been in a residential re-entry facility, or a halfway house, in Southern California since being released from prison in May, according to CNN.

Nakoula was arrested in September 2012 after a trailer for the controversial film was uploaded to YouTube and caused widespread outrage.

His incarceration wasn’t directly related to the movie, but his role in the film’s production violated the terms of his probation for a 2010 bank fraud violation, CNN reported.

The film portrays the Prophet Mohammed as a womanizer, ruthless killer and child molester.

Nakoula insisted his film is not against Islam, but against terrorism, CNN reported.