Skin-Rotting Street Drug ‘Krokodil’ Surfaces for First Time in U.S. (Graphic Content)

Posted 6:02 PM, September 27, 2013, by and , Updated at 07:07PM, September 27, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
heroin-flickr

File photo of drug paraphernalia. (Flickr/CGehlen)

A flesh-eating street drug initially seen in Russia has been reported for the first time in the U.S.

The heroin-like drug, chemically called desomorphine, is known on the street as “krokodil.”

The first U.S. cases recently surfaced in Phoenix.

“We’ve had two cases this past week that have occurred in Arizona,” Dr. Frank LoVecchio, of the Banner Poison Control Center, told KLTV.  “As far as I know, these are the first cases in the United States that are reported. So we’re extremely frightened.”

Desomorphine is considered highly addictive and gives users a more powerful high than heroin for much less money, according to a Time magazine investigation.

“Krokodil” is particularly popular and equally hard to control because it can easily be made at home from codeine pills that are then mixed with iodine, paint thinner, gasoline, alcohol or oil, the magazine reported.

The effects of the drug are catastrophic for the user.

The drug ruptures blood vessels causing the skin to rot from the inside out and literally fall off the bone, according to Time.

Users can lose entire limbs, suffer paralysis, organ failure and ultimately death.

A user’s average life expectancy is two to three years, according to Time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

8 comments