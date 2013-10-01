Fire Weather Watch Coming …

Gusty Santa Ana winds will develop late Thursday night or early Friday morning and then persist through at least Sunday. During this time, there will be strong winds at least 25 to 45 miles per hour from Ventura south to San Diego County. There is a potential for gusts to 65 mph. The Santa Ana winds will bring significant warming and drying, with widespread and long durations of single digit humidities from Thursday to Monday, mainly for the mountain and deserts. The potential for critical fire weather conditions combined with very dry fuels has resulted in a Fire Weather Watch. During this time, there could be rapid fire growth along with extreme fire danger. Please remember to say something, if you see something.