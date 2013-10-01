Gusty Santa Ana winds will develop late Thursday night or early Friday morning and then persist through at least Sunday. During this time, there will be strong winds at least 25 to 45 miles per hour from Ventura south to San Diego County. There is a potential for gusts to 65 mph. The Santa Ana winds will bring significant warming and drying, with widespread and long durations of single digit humidities from Thursday to Monday, mainly for the mountain and deserts. The potential for critical fire weather conditions combined with very dry fuels has resulted in a Fire Weather Watch. During this time, there could be rapid fire growth along with extreme fire danger. Please remember to say something, if you see something.
Fire Weather Watch Coming …
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Gov. Brown Declares State of Emergency for Lake County as Pawnee Fire Threatens 600 Homes
-
Evacuations Lifted in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties Amid Strong Spring Storm
-
Powerful Winds, Rain and Snow Could Make Driving Difficult Through the Grapevine This Week
-
NorCal Storm Carries Month’s Worth of Rain, According to National Weather Service
-
Downed Power Lines, Falling Tree Limbs Sparked Deadly Fires Across Northern California’s Wine Country, Investigators Say
-
-
‘Weather Whiplash’: Climate Change Will Make California’s Drought-Flood Cycle More Volatile, Study Finds
-
Monday May Be Hottest Day of the Year in SoCal
-
Flash Flood Watches Issued as Southern California Braces for ‘Strongest Storm of the Year’
-
Mandatory Evacuation Orders Lifted for Burn Areas as Winter Storm Brings Rain, Snow to SoCal
-
‘Atmospheric River’ Triggers Mandatory Evacuations for Parts of Santa Barbara, Ventura, L.A., Riverside Counties
-
-
Strong Winds Expected to Blow Through SoCal
-
More Than 80 Homes Have Been Destroyed by Kilauea Volcano Eruption in Hawaii
-
Pawnee Fire in NorCal Burns More Than 13,000 Acres, Destroys 22 Structures