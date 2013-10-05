KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Saturday Forecast

Warm, windy and dry conditions today. Widespread Red Flag Warning and High Wind Warnings in place for much of Southern California. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s in the LA Basin and Inland Empire, low 90s in the valleys, mid 80s along the coast and mid 70s in the High Desert.
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
