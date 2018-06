This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A series of explosions shook a home in Monterey Park Sunday morning, forcing police to evacuate the area, authorities said. The explosions touched off a raging fire just before 2 a.m. at the corner of West Markland Dr. and Ferdinand Ave. Read more: https://ktla.com/2013/10/06/monterey-park-neighborhood-evacuated-after-house-explodes/#ixzz2gxoFyXB2 Filed in: Local News, News Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email