A man suspected of planting dry ice bombs at Los Angeles International Airport pleaded not guilty Thursday. Kareen Wynter reports from Del Aire for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2013.
LAX Dry Ice Bombs Suspect Pleads Not Guilty – Kareen Wynter Reports
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
