LAX Dry Ice Bombs Suspect Pleads Not Guilty – Kareen Wynter Reports

Posted 2:02 PM, October 17, 2013, by and , Updated at 07:18PM, October 17, 2013
A man suspected of planting dry ice bombs at Los Angeles International Airport pleaded not guilty Thursday. Kareen Wynter reports from Del Aire for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2013.