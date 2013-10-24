Questions Remain After Police Officer’s Rifle Discharges at Chino School – Chris Burrous Reports

A Chino police officer’s AR-15 rifle was discharged by a student Wednesday during a drug-awareness program, authorities said. Chris Burrous Reports from Chino for the KTLA Morning News on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2013.