A Chino police officer’s AR-15 rifle was discharged by a student Wednesday during a drug-awareness program, authorities said. Chris Burrous Reports from Chino for the KTLA Morning News on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2013.
Questions Remain After Police Officer’s Rifle Discharges at Chino School – Chris Burrous Reports
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
