Universal Studios Cancels ‘Bill & Ted’ Hallowen Show Amid Criticism — Mary Beth McDade Reports

A stage show at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights has been canceled amid criticism that it is insensitive to gays.

A scene in “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Halloween Adventure” depicts Superman getting sprinkled with “fairy dust” and turning into an over-the-top effeminate character.

