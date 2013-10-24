Universal Studios Cancels ‘Bill & Ted’ Hallowen Show Amid Criticism — Mary Beth McDade Reports

A stage show at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights has been canceled amid criticism that it is insensitive to gays.
A scene in “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Halloween Adventure” depicts Superman getting sprinkled with “fairy dust” and turning into an over-the-top effeminate character.
