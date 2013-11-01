LAX Shooting: ‘Panic Erupted’ in Terminal 3, Witness Says

Thousands of travelers were forced to evacuate Los Angeles International Airport after a gunman opened fire inside of a terminal, killing one TSA agent and injuring at least six others.

Many people were in line at a TSA security checkpoint when they heard the pops of gunshots and sounds of screams.

“There was a guy downstairs who started shooting. One guy fell down. Panic erupted,” said one witness, who gave his name as Alex, in a live interview with KTLA reporter Sara Welch. “Just three loud pops, and everybody started panicking.”

Alex was in a security line on the second level of Terminal 3 when he saw the gunman shoot from the ground floor. The shooter then came up an escalator and continued to fire shots in the security checkpoint area.

“I laid down on the ground,” said Alex, who said he was roughly 20 feet from the shooter as he walked by.

The suspect appeared to be holding an assault weapon and was described as a “short guy … bald, short hair, gray-green clothes, with a rifle” by the witness.

The armed man bypassed security and continued walking, Alex said, after which “the security checkpoint kind of cleared out real fast. (The gunman) walked quite slowly inside the terminal, toward the gates.”