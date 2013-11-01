Police Trying to ID Child Found Lying in Roadway

Detective on Friday were trying to identify a little girl who was found lying in the street next to an unidentified woman who died after being pushed or jumping from a vehicle in Santa Ana.

Officers found the woman in the 1600 block of W. Edinger around 8 p.m. Thursday, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

She had suffered major trauma apparently as a result of either being pushed or jumping from a vehicle that was traveling eastbound on Edinger, police said.

Near the woman, officers discovered child believed to be between 10 months and 1 1/2 years old.

Both were transported to the hospital where the woman later died of her injuries.

Without knowing the woman’s identity detectives are unable to find the girl’s family.

The child remains in the hospital in stable condition.

The vehicle involved in this incident was described as a dark colored pick-up truck that fled the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to contact the Santa Ana police at 714-245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.