Man Hospitalized After Being Shot by Deputy in Long Beach

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy shot and wounded a man in Long Beach on Tuesday.

The shooting took place in the 200 block of East Sunset St. in Long Beach, according to a sheriff’s department news release.

The wounded man was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition, the release stated.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, according to the department.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

The cause of the shooting was under investigation.

