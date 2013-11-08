New Gelson’s Supermarket in Long Beach Has Wine Bar and Restaurant Inside

Posted 8:03 AM, November 8, 2013, by and , Updated at 03:44PM, November 8, 2013
A supermarket in Long Beach is taking grocery shopping to a new level.

The Long Beach grocery store offers shoppers a selection of wines (KTLA)

Instead of just offering a wine aisle, the store has a high-end bar inside called the Gateway.

The Gelson’s, located at 6255 East 2nd Street, opened Thursday.

Its in-store bar features “a selection of hot and cold small plate options to accompany a curated list of select beer and wine,” the store brags on its website.

The store, which is clearly geared toward the well-heeled shopper, also offers $2,000 bottles of wine and rooftop dining overlooking Alamitos Bay.