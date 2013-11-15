Drunk Driver Convicted of Murdering Teen Gets 21 Years to Life

A drunk driver convicted of murdering a teenager and injuring four others in a Memorial Day weekend crash was sentenced to spend 21 years to life in prison on Friday.

Austin Farley was found guilty on Oct. 7 of one felony count each of second degree murder and driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

The conviction included sentencing enhancements for personally inflicting and causing great bodily injury and driving with blood alcohol .08 percent or more causing bodily injury, the DA’s office stated.

Farley’s blood alcohol level was more than two times the legal limit when his pickup truck crashed into a Mercedes-Benz at the intersection of Culver Drive and Irvine Boulevard in May 2011, authorities said.

One of the passengers in the Mercedes, 14-year-old Ashton Sweet, suffered irreversible brain damage in the crash and was eventually removed from life support.

Sweet and three of her friends were being driven home from a birthday celebration by the father of one of the girls at the time of the crash.

During a jailhouse interview, Farley said that he is not the “monster” that he feels the media has portrayed him to be.

Farley had been convicted of drunk driving once before in 2009, according to court documents.