The bodies found buried in Victorville could be members of the McStay family, who disappeared in 2010. Chris Burrous reports from San Bernardino for the KTLA Morning News on Friday, Nov. 15, 2013.
Human Remains Found in Victorville May Be a Missing San Diego Family – Chris Burrous Reports
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
