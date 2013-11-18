Monday Forecast: Cloudy and Cooler

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

We are looking for cloudy skies and mild temperatures in Southern California on Monday. There is also a chance for rain later this week. Mark Kriski has KTLA’s forecast on Monday, Nov. 18, 2013. Filed in: Local News, News, Weather Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

