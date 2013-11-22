2 Arrested in Blowtorch, Tire Iron Attack Outside O.C. Doughnut Shop

Police in Orange County arrested a man and woman Friday after an altercation outside of a local doughnut shop turned violent.

Fortino Rueda, Jr., 33, and Maria Guadalupe Caudillo, 40, were booked on robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

The fight began around 6:30 a.m. when Rueda and Caudillo, along with another unidentified man, allegedly attempted to steal garden equipment from a truck parked outside of Donut Villa in Santa Ana (map).

While the truck’s owner, a 42-year-old man, was buying coffee and doughnuts inside the store, his coworker drove into the same parking lot and witnessed the alleged robbery in progress.

He then parked his own car in front of the suspects’ vehicle to prevent them from driving away with the stolen garden equipment, police said.

The truck owner, his coworker and the three suspects then began fighting in the parking lot, according to police. Multiple witnesses called 911 as the brawl escalated and weapons were pulled.

Officials said that one of the male suspects chased the two coworkers with a lit blowtorch. It was not clear if Rueda or the other man used the blowtorch.

Caudillo allegedly attempted to assaulted the victims with a star-shaped tire iron, which she also used to smash the windows of the truck.

The unidentified man in the assault — described as muscular and wearing a hoodie — fled the parking lot before authorities arrived.

No one was injured in the incident, according to police.

Bail for Rueda and Caudillo was set at $25,000.