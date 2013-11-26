A Los Angeles couple who were scheduled to testify in a high-profile burglary case then were both arrested on suspicion of burglary in that case following the man’s strange disappearance bailed out of jail early Tuesday. Christina Pascucci reports from Mid City for the KTLA 5 News at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2013.
Couple Arrested in High-Profile Burglary Bail Out of Jail – Christina Pascucci Reports
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
